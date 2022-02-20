February 20, 2022

West Bengal Weather: The weather is changing since Sunday! Rain is coming in these districts, which is going to be …

The situation will change a bit from Monday despite scattered rains throughout the day on Sunday. The sky will be clear. Dry weather will start again from Tuesday. The sky will be clear too. Even if it rains, the temperature is not likely to drop again. Premature rain is forecast in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Kochbihar and Jalpaiguri districts today. Chance of light rain tomorrow in the coastal district of South Bengal.



