March 27, 2022

West Bengal Weather: Two low pressure on the state, will the weather in Bengal suddenly change? What the weather office says …

8 mins ago admin


Even if there is no heavy rain, there may be light to moderate rain in Kolkata and adjoining areas. Although not in the next 24 hours, meteorologists have indicated that the weather will change in a few days. Scattered rains are forecast in most parts of South Bengal in the next few days. Separate rainfall is also expected in North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Howrah, Hooghly and Kolkata.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Too much in the body can lead to death, what are you eating in the name of black cumin? – News18 Bangla

8 hours ago admin

When drama is life, in the world of drama, Raj is born of a story, what the playwrights are saying

9 hours ago admin

When drama is life, in the world of drama, Raj is born of a story, what the playwrights are saying

9 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

West Bengal Weather: Two low pressure on the state, will the weather in Bengal suddenly change? What the weather office says …

8 mins ago admin

Too much in the body can lead to death, what are you eating in the name of black cumin? – News18 Bangla

8 hours ago admin

When drama is life, in the world of drama, Raj is born of a story, what the playwrights are saying

9 hours ago admin

When drama is life, in the world of drama, Raj is born of a story, what the playwrights are saying

9 hours ago admin

Ballygunge’s by-election battle, who is ahead in popularity, see Ballygunge’s provision

9 hours ago admin