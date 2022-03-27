West Bengal Weather: Two low pressure on the state, will the weather in Bengal suddenly change? What the weather office says …

Even if there is no heavy rain, there may be light to moderate rain in Kolkata and adjoining areas. Although not in the next 24 hours, meteorologists have indicated that the weather will change in a few days. Scattered rains are forecast in most parts of South Bengal in the next few days. Separate rainfall is also expected in North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Howrah, Hooghly and Kolkata.