West Bengal Weather Update: Clouds, heavy rains and storms are forecast in these districts after Pujo! Prohibition imposed

Clouds in the sky of Bengal

West Bengal Weather Update: Disaster warning for South Bengal today and tomorrow. Heavy rains in Kolkata and adjoining areas due to strong winds. The risk of disaster is higher in coastal districts. Fishermen refuse to go to sea.

#Kolkata: Today and tomorrow catastrophic weather warning in South Bengal. Heavy rains in Kolkata and adjoining areas due to strong winds. The risk of disaster is higher in coastal districts. Fishermen are allowed to go to sea until Tuesday. Strong south-easterly winds are warning rain in South Bengal from Sunday to Tuesday and in North Bengal from Monday to Wednesday. Find out the precautions in any district. Rain warning:

SundayHeavy to very heavy rainfall i.e. up to 200 mm is expected in South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore. Heavy rainfall up to 100 mm is expected in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas and West Midnapore. Warning of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in the rest of South Bengal.

MondayWarning of heavy to very heavy rainfall i.e. up to 200 mm of rainfall. Warning of heavy rains up to 100 mm in all other districts of South Bengal. Warning of heavy rain in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Alipurduar in North Bengal.

TuesdayHeavy to very heavy rain warning i.e. up to 200 mm of rain is likely in Darjeeling Jalpaiguri Kalimpong and Alipurduar districts. Warning of heavy rainfall i.e. up to 100 mm of rainfall. Kolkata Howrah North and South 24 Parganas East and West Midnapore. Warning of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in the rest of South Bengal. Warning of heavy rainfall up to 100 mm in Malda North and South Dinajpur of Kochbihar in North Bengal.

WednesdayChance of scattered rain with thunderstorm in South Bengal. Warning of heavy rainfall up to 100 mm at Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Kochbihar. Windy warning.

Sunday and MondayWinds of 40 to 50 kmph can blow in North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts. Winds of 30 to 40 kmph can blow in Kolkata, Nadia, Howrah, Hooghly and West Midnapore.

TuesdayWinds with a speed of 30 to 40 kmph can blow in Kolkata North and South 24 Parganas East and West Midnapore Nadia Howrah and Hughli. Pubali winds are blowing on the coasts of Bengal and Bangladesh. A lot of water vapor will enter the state by filling the south-east wind. The effect is the risk of storms. Fishermen have been banned from going to sea until Tuesday. Temperatures may drop in the state due to storms and rains. Meteorologists estimate that the maximum temperature may drop to three degrees from Monday. There are two depressions. On the coast of Kerala in a southeastern Arabian Sea. The other is above Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Gradually move north-west towards Uttar Pradesh. Due to these two depressions, Orissa, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are warning of heavy rains. North-western India is also facing the possibility of a clash between the western hurricane and Pubali. Haryana Chandigarh Rajasthan Uttarakhand Himachal Pradesh Heavy rains are expected in Uttar Pradesh in the next few days. Heavy rains are expected in western Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Uttarakhand on Monday. The monsoon-farewell line extends from Kohima in Nagaland to Silchar via Krishnanagar Baripada to Nalgonda.