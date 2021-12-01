West Bengal Weather Update: Cyclone Jawad is rapidly increasing its strength.

Sunday 5 December.

The intensity of rain will increase further on Sunday. With gusty wind speeds. Warning of heavy to very heavy rain from East and West Midnapore North and South 24 Parganas Kolkata Jhargram and Howrah. On Sunday, strong winds of 40 to 50 kmph may blow in Kolkata, Jhargram, Howrah North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore.

Heavy rains are also forecast in Hooghly, Nadia, Murshidabad, East Burdwan and Malda districts of North Bengal. These boys will have strong winds of 30 to 40 kmph.