West Bengal Weather Update: Depression is gradually intensifying in Bay of Bengal

According to the West Bengal Weather Update, there will be obstacles in the north wind. Frozen in the morning, the amazement of winter is still in Bengal. Autumn environment is all over Bengal. As the night temperature is below normal, it looks like winter. The situation has changed since Wednesday. Pubali wind will increase. The north wind will decrease. Water vapor will enter the Pubali air from the Bay of Bengal. Cloudy skies will increase night temperatures in coastal and adjoining districts. Slight chance of light rain over the weekend in coastal districts. Light to moderate rain is expected in coastal districts North and South 24 Parganas and East and West Midnapore from Friday. On Saturday and Sunday in the coastal district South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Kolkata, Howrah, Hughli there is a slight chance of light rain. Photo-File