November 23, 2021

West Bengal Weather Update: Dramatic change in weather Winter disappears, possibility of rain today and tomorrow

Chance of rain today and tomorrow. Rainfall forecast for coastal areas of South Bengal and hilly areas of North Bengal. Kolkata Weather Update (Kolkata Weather) Very light rain is expected in North and South 24 Parganas East and West Midnapore, Bankura, Jhargram, Howrah districts. Chance of light rain in Darjeeling, Kalimpong district of North Bengal. Chance of light rain in Kochbihar, Alipurduar and some Jalpaiguri. In the next three-four days, there is a possibility of rain in the upper five districts of North Bengal Photo-File



