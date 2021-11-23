West Bengal Weather Update: Dramatic change in weather Winter disappears, possibility of rain today and tomorrow

Big change in weather update 7 Dramatic change in weather 6 At the end of last week, the temperature was dropping to 6 degrees Celsius But from the beginning of the week, West Bengal suddenly lost its cold. The minimum temperature in Kolkata is 5 degrees above normal. According to the West Bengal Weather Update, the temperature in Kolkata on Tuesday morning was 23.1 degrees Celsius. Photo Courtesy- IMD / Sattelite Image

Chance of rain today and tomorrow. Rainfall forecast for coastal areas of South Bengal and hilly areas of North Bengal. Kolkata Weather Update (Kolkata Weather) Very light rain is expected in North and South 24 Parganas East and West Midnapore, Bankura, Jhargram, Howrah districts. Chance of light rain in Darjeeling, Kalimpong district of North Bengal. Chance of light rain in Kochbihar, Alipurduar and some Jalpaiguri. In the next three-four days, there is a possibility of rain in the upper five districts of North Bengal Photo-File

The sky in Siliguri and adjoining areas has been cloudy since morning. There is no fog. But the wind is blowing in the north. Its effect is mild winter throughout the city. The temperature is hovering around 18 degrees. The school children also wore warm clothes on their bodies. The third week of November is not that cold in North Bengal. The city of Siliguri was also shaken by the cold at this time last year. Photo-File

Chance of dry weather after rain. Mercury will slowly descend from Wednesday. Cold weather forecast for West Bengal Weather Update over the weekend. The temperature in Kolkata may drop to 16 to 18 degrees. The temperature in the district is close to 15।. Photo-File

In a weather update on the other side of the country, the IMD said temperatures would drop in northwestern India, including the capital Delhi, and in the states of central India and eastern India. Photo Courtesy- IMD / Sattelite Image

Meanwhile, there will be light rain in several states of South India even today Besides, heavy fog will cover several states including Telangana, Orissa, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, according to the Meteorological Department (IMD). Photo-File