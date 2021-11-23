West Bengal Weather Update: Dramatic change in weather Winter disappears, possibility of rain today and tomorrow
Chance of rain today and tomorrow. Rainfall forecast for coastal areas of South Bengal and hilly areas of North Bengal. Kolkata Weather Update (Kolkata Weather) Very light rain is expected in North and South 24 Parganas East and West Midnapore, Bankura, Jhargram, Howrah districts. Chance of light rain in Darjeeling, Kalimpong district of North Bengal. Chance of light rain in Kochbihar, Alipurduar and some Jalpaiguri. In the next three-four days, there is a possibility of rain in the upper five districts of North Bengal Photo-File
The sky in Siliguri and adjoining areas has been cloudy since morning. There is no fog. But the wind is blowing in the north. Its effect is mild winter throughout the city. The temperature is hovering around 18 degrees. The school children also wore warm clothes on their bodies. The third week of November is not that cold in North Bengal. The city of Siliguri was also shaken by the cold at this time last year. Photo-File
Chance of dry weather after rain. Mercury will slowly descend from Wednesday. Cold weather forecast for West Bengal Weather Update over the weekend. The temperature in Kolkata may drop to 16 to 18 degrees. The temperature in the district is close to 15।. Photo-File Dry weather is expected after rain. Mercury will slowly descend from Wednesday. Cold weather forecast for West Bengal Weather Update over the weekend. The temperature in Kolkata may drop to 16 to 18 degrees. District temperature is around 15।. Photo-File
In a weather update on the other side of the country, the IMD said temperatures would drop in northwestern India, including the capital Delhi, and in the states of central India and eastern India. Photo Courtesy- IMD / Sattelite Image
Meanwhile, there will be light rain in several states of South India even today Besides, heavy fog will cover several states including Telangana, Orissa, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, according to the Meteorological Department (IMD). Photo-File
