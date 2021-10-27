West Bengal Weather Update: Dry weather in Bengal from tomorrow, night mercury will come down on weekends
Preparations for the onset of winter tremors have started in Bengal. The weather office says dry weather has been prevailing in Bengal since yesterday. Mercury will come down on the weekend. Winter mood will increase at night and in the morning. There will be partial fog in different districts in the morning. However, there will be partly cloudy skies even today. Scattered light rain in coastal and adjoining districts. Clear skies in the rest of the district, say meteorologists.