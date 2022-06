Heavy rain is expected in all districts of North Bengal on Tuesday. Apart from Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Kochbihar and Jalpaiguri, rain is also expected in Malda, North and South Dinajpur. In Kochbihar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts, heavy rainfall is expected to be up to 200 mm. Extreme levels of rainfall were also warned in Kochbihar and Alipurduar on Wednesday. Heavy rains are also forecast in the remaining three upper districts. Photo – Representative