West Bengal Weather Update: Heavy rain forecast across the state, there is a warning for the next two days! get to know

#Kolkata: Scattered heavy rain in South Bengal today. There will also be discomfort due to heat and humidity. Heavy rain will continue in North Bengal. Scattered heavy rain and warning. Partly cloudy sky in Kolkata today. Heavy chance of rain with thunder. Two to one days of moderate rain is forecast in the next 48 hours. Until it rains, there will be humidity discomfort as the temperature is high and the air is high in water vapor. The temperature in Kolkata city will be between 28 degree Celsius and 34 degree Celsius in the next 24 hours. (West Bengal Weather Update)

The minimum temperature this morning was 28.6 degrees Celsius. Which is 2 degrees Celsius higher than the normal temperature. The maximum temperature yesterday afternoon was 34.7 degrees Celsius. Which is two degree Celsius above normal temperature. The relative humidity in the air is 56 to 91 percent. There has been no rain in the city in the last 24 hours.

Scattered heavy rain is forecast in South Bengal today. Heavy rain is likely over Murshidabad, Birbhum Nadia East and West Burdwan and some parts of upper North 24 Parganas. Rainfall will increase slightly in other districts of South Bengal including Kolkata. Light moderate rain with thunderstorm is expected. As the temperature will remain high in South Bengal till the rains, there will be humidity discomfort due to high water vapor in the air. The temperature will start decreasing in South Bengal from Monday. Meteorologists estimate that the temperature may drop by three degrees in two days. Sporadic heavy rains are unlikely to make up for the shortfall from June onwards, so farmers will continue to lack suitable conditions for paddy cultivation or water for jute cultivation.

Read more: 50 crores in the flat, but Arpita had no right to the money! Sensational information in the hands of ED

Heavy rain will continue in North Bengal. Heavy rain is forecast for the next four to five days. In the next 24 hours, there is a warning of very heavy rain i.e. up to 200 mm of rain in these three districts of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar. Cooch Behar Kalimpong North and South Dinajpur and Malda districts have forecast scattered heavy rains during the next 24 hours. Warning of very heavy rain in Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts on Monday. Heavy rains will occur in Alipurduar and North Dinajpur districts of Kalimpong Cooch Behar along with scattered moderate rains in Malda and South Dinajpur Vidyut. Heavy rain warning for Darjeeling Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong districts in various districts of North Bengal. Light to moderate rain may also occur in rest of the districts.

Sustained heavy rains and very heavy rains warning of landslides in hilly areas of North Bengal i.e. Darjeeling Kalimpong district. Besides, there is a possibility of water accumulation in city areas including Siliguri. Low-lying areas may be flooded. River water level may rise. Fear of crop damage.

Read more: After Mithun, Sukant Majumdar himself demands to choose ‘Aloo’ from Trinamool! Is the ruling party breaking?

There is no system other than the monsoon axis in this state. Monsoon axis passes over Balurghat of this state. From today, the monsoon axis will gradually move down, i.e. move towards the south. Monsoon axis extends from Ferozepur to Rohtak and Shajahanpur over Gorakhpur Dwarbhanga over Balurghat in our state through Bangladesh to Manipur in Meghalaya. There are also two rotors. One is part of southern Bay of Bengal and the other is in Uttar Pradesh. Another north-south axis runs from Karnataka to Comorin area.

The western side of the monsoon axis will move northwards for the next few days, resulting in heavy rains in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi. Landslides may occur in areas adjacent to the Himalayas. Heavy rains expected in Chhatrisgarh, Vidarbha, Jharkhand and Bihar Northeast Indian states of Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh are forecast to receive heavy rains in the next 48 hours. Rain will increase in South India also from next 48 hours. Heavy rain is likely over Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Karaikal, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe.

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published: July 31, 2022, 15:40 IST

Tags: Bengal Weather, Kolkata Weather Update