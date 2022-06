The seasonal axis is shifting. The monsoon axis penetrated Gujarat and some other parts of the Arabian Sea. There is a northern limit of monsoon, Disha Ratlam, then Shivpuri, Rewa and Churk. In the next two to three days, the monsoon axis will cover Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and the rest of Bihar. The monsoon axis will enter Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir. Photo- Representative