West Bengal Weather Update || Heavy rain likely in some districts of South Bengal on Sunday, warning of heavy rain in North Bengal too

Heavy rain is likely in some districts of South Bengal on Sunday. Warning of heavy to very heavy rains in North Bengal. Rain will increase in the state over the weekend. Partly cloudy sky in Kolkata. Chance of rain in next 24 hours is low. Light to moderate rain for two to one days. The temperature in the city will be between 27 degree Celsius and 34 degree Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Kolkata city was 27 on Friday morning. 7 degrees Celsius. Which is one degree Celsius higher than the normal temperature. The maximum temperature yesterday afternoon was 35.2 degrees Celsius, which is 3 degrees Celsius above normal. The relative humidity in the air is 56 to 92 percent. In the last 24 hours, the rainfall in Kolkata city is 5.7 mm.

Weather in South Bengal may change on Sunday. Heavy rain is likely in several districts of North Bengal. Light to moderate rain is forecast in rest of the district. Heavy rain is likely in Nadia, Murshidabad, Birbhum and East Burdwan districts. Scattered heavy rain may also occur at a couple of places in West Burdwan and North 24 Parganas. Light to moderate rain in rest of the district. Weather changes in Kolkata on Sunday. There will be cloudy skies with a chance of a few showers. Same on Monday If there is no rain in the next 48 hours, the discomfort will increase quite a bit.

Heavy to very heavy rain warning for next four to five days in North Bengal districts. Light to moderate rain is forecast in the downstream districts of Maldah and Dinajpur. Thunderstorms may occur at some places. Rain will increase in upper districts of North Bengal on Saturday and Sunday.

Warning of heavy rain in next 24 hours in Bihar. Heavy rain may occur in Jharkhand and adjoining areas on Saturday. Heavy rain forecast in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karaikal, Puducherry for next few days.

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: July 29, 2022, 08:57 IST

Tags: Heavy Rain Alert, Heavy rains, North Bengal