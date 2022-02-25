West Bengal Weather Update: Heavy rains coming, special warning for ‘these’ districts! What is the air office saying?

#Kolkata: Cloudy skies today, rain. The amount of rain will be more in 10 districts of the state. Birbhum West Burdwan Murshidabad is likely to receive a couple of showers. Light rain in Kolkata too. The rain will continue till Saturday.

Today the sky is mostly cloudy in Kolkata. Chance of light rain. The night temperature will rise a bit. The minimum temperature in the morning was 19.5 degrees Celsius. Which is normal. Yesterday afternoon the maximum temperature was 29.6 degrees Celsius which is 1 degree below normal. The relative humidity is 53 to 91 percent.

Today, Friday, both the intensity and amount of rain will increase. Cloudy skies in almost all districts of South Bengal including Kolkata. There is little chance of light rain in most of the districts. Rain forecast with thunderstorms. Rainfall is less likely in coastal districts. Moderate rain forecast for western districts on Friday. Light to moderate rainfall will be in Purulia Bankura West Burdwan Birbhum Murshidabad Nadia District. Chance of one or two showers in West Burdwan Birbhum Murshidabad. Light rain will also continue in the western districts on Saturday.

Light to moderate rains are forecast in these five districts of upper North Bengal, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Kochbihar and Jalpaiguri on Friday. There will be a little more rain in the lower districts. Moderate rainfall is expected in Malda, North and South Dinajpur. Chance of light rain on Saturday.

Even if it rains, there is no possibility of lowering the temperature again. Daytime temperatures may be slightly lower due to cloudy skies and rain. However, meteorologists predict that the night temperature may rise further. The night temperature in Kolkata will be around twenty degrees Celsius. Cloudy skies and rain can cause daytime temperatures to drop somewhere.

An axis extends from western Madhya Pradesh to Nagaland. This axis reaches Nagaland via Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam.

A new pair of western storms is coming on Monday, February 26th. The storm in northwestern India will gradually move eastwards today.



The possibility of rain with thunderstorms in the next two days due to the impact of the western storm in Jammu and Kashmir Ladakh Muzaffarabad Himachal Pradesh Uttarakhand. Scattered showers and snowfall are also expected in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand for the next three days. Rain will fall in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. It is expected to rain till Thursday. Rainfall is forecast for Friday and Saturday in the eastern Indian states of Central India. Rains are forecast in other states of northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh in the next few days. The first two days of March are likely to see snowfall in the Himalayan region of northwestern India, including Jammu and Kashmir.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: February 25, 2022, 20:24 IST

Tags: Kolkata Weather, West bengal weather update