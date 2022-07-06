Menu
Search
Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Kolkata Updates

West Bengal Weather Update || Humidity discomfort will increase in the next few days, there is no possibility of heavy rain at present

By: admin

Date:


There is no possibility of heavy rains in North and South Bengal at present. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Kochbihar and Jalpaiguri in North Bengal are likely to receive more rainfall. However, light to moderate rain will be everywhere. Partly cloudy skies and the temperature will rise slightly. Humidity will cause discomfort due to high water vapor in the air. The coastal districts of South Bengal and adjoining districts of Orissa are likely to receive some rainfall from Saturday. The cyclone off the coast of Orissa could turn into a depression next week. Due to this, the rains may increase a bit in some parts of South Bengal on weekends.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleMatua Vote: Factor Matua Vote! Before the 24th election, Shan Banga is again in the arms of BJP
Next articleKolkata police commissioner Vinit Goel on midnight security inspection: – News18 Bangla
adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

More like this
Related

Possibility to bring uniform speed policy in the state this time – News18 Bangla

admin -
Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: Uniform speed policy in...

‘Atomic bomb’ to BJP, Trinamool says ‘traitor’! Mithun starts with Tarja – News18 Bangla

admin -
#Kolkata: In the face of the vote, he...

Electric Ferry || New plan to prevent pollution, electric vessels will run as vessels

admin -
#Kolkata: Electric ferries or launches are entering...

Kolkata police commissioner Vinit Goel on midnight security inspection: – News18 Bangla

admin -
#Kolkata: Where is the security tightness in the...

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015

THE TIMES OF BENGAL