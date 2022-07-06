West Bengal Weather Update || Humidity discomfort will increase in the next few days, there is no possibility of heavy rain at present

There is no possibility of heavy rains in North and South Bengal at present. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Kochbihar and Jalpaiguri in North Bengal are likely to receive more rainfall. However, light to moderate rain will be everywhere. Partly cloudy skies and the temperature will rise slightly. Humidity will cause discomfort due to high water vapor in the air. The coastal districts of South Bengal and adjoining districts of Orissa are likely to receive some rainfall from Saturday. The cyclone off the coast of Orissa could turn into a depression next week. Due to this, the rains may increase a bit in some parts of South Bengal on weekends.