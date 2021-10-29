October 29, 2021

West Bengal Weather Update: Low pressure in the Bay of Bengal again, what is the weather update of West Bengal saying

2 hours ago admin


The desired winter is slowly approaching, there is no chance of rain in the West Bengal Weather Update, the night temperature will decrease. Mercury will come down on the weekend. Cold mood will increase at night and in the morning. Partly fog in the morning in different districts. Chance of light rain in Darjeeling Sikkim by Monday-Tuesday. Photo Courtesy- IMD / Sattelite Picture



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Will this famous market of Dharmatala lose its address for Metro work? State in the proposal – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Promoting Skill Development in Solar Pumps

12 hours ago admin

School University Reopening | The question of the future of millions of students, the school-university will open in accordance with this condition, the guideline was given by the state

13 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Will this famous market of Dharmatala lose its address for Metro work? State in the proposal – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

West Bengal Weather Update: Low pressure in the Bay of Bengal again, what is the weather update of West Bengal saying

2 hours ago admin

Rare Corpse Flower: Rotten corpse in stink, ‘corpse flower’ blooms in Europe for third time in history

11 hours ago admin

Promoting Skill Development in Solar Pumps

12 hours ago admin

School University Reopening | The question of the future of millions of students, the school-university will open in accordance with this condition, the guideline was given by the state

13 hours ago admin