West Bengal Weather Update: Low pressure in the Bay of Bengal again, what is the weather update of West Bengal saying
The desired winter is slowly approaching, there is no chance of rain in the West Bengal Weather Update, the night temperature will decrease. Mercury will come down on the weekend. Cold mood will increase at night and in the morning. Partly fog in the morning in different districts. Chance of light rain in Darjeeling Sikkim by Monday-Tuesday. Photo Courtesy- IMD / Sattelite Picture