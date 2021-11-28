November 28, 2021

West Bengal Weather Update: Low pressure intensifies and cyclone again? Seasonal building heard of possibilities, stormy wind in the book, companion rain

#Kolkata: The depression has already intensified, with the weather building threatening to turn into a cyclonic storm again. According to the latest Weather Update, there will be rain in West Bengal once again due to which winter will stop once again. According to the West Bengal Weather Update, there is no possibility of a severe winter right now. Photo Courtesy- IMD / Satellite Picture



