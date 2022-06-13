West Bengal Weather Update: Meteorological office forecasts heavy rain in 48 hours

Possibility of heat flow in the plains of north-western India. Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, parts of Uttarakhand and parts of Orissa, Jharkhand and Bihar are likely to experience heat wave in the next 24 hours. Temperatures will drop slightly in the next two to three days in the central Indian states. After 24 to 48 hours, temperatures will begin to drop in the north-western Indian states. Rainfall due to westerly winds will bring down the temperature in northwest India. Chance of rain in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana on Wednesday-Thursday. Temperatures will begin to drop in the next 48 hours in the eastern Indian states. Input- BISWAJIT SAHA