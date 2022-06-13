Menu
Search
Monday, June 13, 2022
Kolkata Updates

West Bengal Weather Update: Meteorological office forecasts heavy rain in 48 hours

By: admin

Date:


Possibility of heat flow in the plains of north-western India. Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, parts of Uttarakhand and parts of Orissa, Jharkhand and Bihar are likely to experience heat wave in the next 24 hours. Temperatures will drop slightly in the next two to three days in the central Indian states. After 24 to 48 hours, temperatures will begin to drop in the north-western Indian states. Rainfall due to westerly winds will bring down the temperature in northwest India. Chance of rain in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana on Wednesday-Thursday. Temperatures will begin to drop in the next 48 hours in the eastern Indian states. Input- BISWAJIT SAHA



Source link

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleSummer Vacation increasing till June 26 The guidelines were issued by the school education department Summer vacation is increasing till June 26! Guidelines issued by School Education Department – News18 Bangla
Next articleWest Bengal Assembly: Will there be suspension of seven BJP MLAs? Anger at the speaker’s decision
adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

High Court orders CBI to probe 269 teachers’ jobs – News18 Bangla

admin -
Kolkata High Court directs CBI probe into corruption...

ADG Law and Order – News18 Bangla

admin -
#Kolkata: The state government will take stern action...

Blood Donation Camp: Blood donation for mother, example of blood donation in Kolkata

admin -
#Kolkata: Blood donation for mother. Example of...

How will the candidate in the panchayat? Preparations begin inside the grassroots – News18 Bangla

admin -
Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: The ruling party has started...

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015

THE TIMES OF BENGAL