Menu
Search
Thursday, July 7, 2022
Kolkata Updates

West Bengal Weather Update: No rain this month, discomfort will increase! Know the big weather forecast

By: admin

Date:


Heavy to very heavy rain warning in western states. Heavy rains are expected in the western states in the next few days. Heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Kankan, Goa, Karnataka and some parts of Gujarat in the next four to five days. Warning of heavy rain in Kankan and Goa in next 48 to 72 hours. Heavy rains will hit Karnataka and central Maharashtra. Extreme levels of rainfall are expected in Mumbai, Central Maharashtra and Ghats till July 9. Warning of heavy rains in Gujarat on July 8.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleBiman Basu: Who will be the chairman of the Left Front? Alimuddin made a big decision about Biman Basu
Next article‘Blue Tick’ sign next to Basal’s name, Madan Mitra verified on Instagram – News18 Bangla
adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

More like this
Related

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015

THE TIMES OF BENGAL