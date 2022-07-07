West Bengal Weather Update: No rain this month, discomfort will increase! Know the big weather forecast

Heavy to very heavy rain warning in western states. Heavy rains are expected in the western states in the next few days. Heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Kankan, Goa, Karnataka and some parts of Gujarat in the next four to five days. Warning of heavy rain in Kankan and Goa in next 48 to 72 hours. Heavy rains will hit Karnataka and central Maharashtra. Extreme levels of rainfall are expected in Mumbai, Central Maharashtra and Ghats till July 9. Warning of heavy rains in Gujarat on July 8.