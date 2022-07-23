Menu
Saturday, July 23, 2022
Kolkata Updates

West Bengal Weather Update: North-South showers, major weather warning for next three days

Date:


Light to moderate rain will occur over Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Jhargram, Bankura and North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore. Cloudy skies with scattered rain will continue over South Bengal throughout the day on Sunday. Today, the temperature in North Bengal may increase by four to five degrees above normal. From tomorrow, however, the sky will be cloudy and the temperature will drop a bit. Scattered to light moderate rain in upper five districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri. Two or three showers with thundershowers will also occur in the downstream districts. Rain will increase in North Bengal by Tuesday Wednesday.
