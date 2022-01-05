West Bengal Weather Update: Not a storm, but a new warning in the winter season in Bengal! What’s going to happen?

#Kolkata: Warning of dense fog across the state. Warning of dense to very dense fog in all districts of North Bengal. Warning of dense fog in five districts of South Bengal. The night temperature will increase on weekends. (West Bengal Weather Update)

Light to moderate fog in Kolkata. Clear sky after morning fog. Another 24 hours of winter. Since then the temperature will gradually rise. Three-day 4 degree temperatures can rise over the weekend.

Today, the minimum temperature in Kolkata is 12.6 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Kolkata was 12.6 degrees Celsius. 1 degree below normal. The maximum temperature yesterday afternoon was 22.9 degrees Celsius. Which is 2 degrees below normal. The relative humidity is 45 to 99 percent. No rain in last 24 hours.

Westerly winds are blowing in northwestern India. Rajasthan has a cyclone. The water vapor in the vortex is supplied by the Arabian Sea. Tomorrow another western storm will hit north-western India. As a result, rain, snow, climate change in north-western India.

Sanjeev Bandyopadhyay, eastern director of the meteorological department, said the winter mood would remain the same for the next 24 hours. Since then the temperature will gradually rise. Temperatures can rise by 2 to 4 degrees in three days. North wind blowing due to successive westerly winds. As a result, the temperature will rise in our state.

The effects of the western storm have already begun in northwestern India. Chance of Rain and Snowfall in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir. Chance of heavy rain in Punjab today. Rainfall is expected in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The western storm is coming again tomorrow. Meteorologists predict that this western storm will be even stronger. There will be a cyclone over Rajasthan with this western storm. Rainfall in Rajasthan, Gujarat and adjoining areas due to cyclone. The possibility of massive snowfall over the weekend due to strong western winds. Kashmir Ladakh Muzaffarabad Himachal Pradesh Large areas of Uttarakhand are prone to snowfall. It will rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Cold day situation in Bihar, Eastern India for next 24 hours. Dense fog in eastern and northeastern India. Assam Meghalaya Dense fog. Very thick fog in Sikkim and North Bengal. Bihar Orissa Jharkhand Warning of dense fog for the next two days in West Bengal.