West Bengal Weather Update: Rainy weather again, big change in weather from Thursday! Find out how …

#Kolkata: In the rain kingdom again. Chance of rain in most districts of the state on Thursday. Light to moderate rain forecast. The fog is heavy this morning. Clear sky when the sun rises. There is a possibility of light rain in coastal and hilly areas. There is no possibility of a new drop in temperature.

Rain is also expected in the state due to westerly winds and strong winds. It is likely to rain on Thursday, February 24. Chance of light to moderate rainfall in the western districts of South Bengal. Rains are likely in Darjeeling in north Bengal and Malda north and south Dinajpur in the lower reaches. Moderate rain is expected in Purulia Bankura West Burdwan Birbhum Murshidabad in West Bengal. There may be light rain in West Midnapore, Jhargram, East Burdwan, Hooghly, Nadia district.

The fog is heavy this morning. Dense fog blanket in coastal districts of South Bengal and hilly areas of North Bengal. If the sun rises somewhere clear sky somewhere partly cloudy sky. Light rain is expected in two coastal districts North and South 24 Parganas in the next 24 hours. Chance of light rain at Kalimpong Alipurduar in Darjeeling, North Bengal. The rest of the state will have dry skies and clear skies. Chance of clear skies until Wednesday. The temperature will not drop again in the state. The temperature will be between 18 to 19 degrees. Four or five more days in the morning and evening when the warmth of winter increases.

Clear skies in Kolkata this morning after fog. The minimum temperature in the morning was 16 degrees Celsius which is 1 degree below normal. Yesterday afternoon, the maximum temperature was 26.4 degrees Celsius, 4 degrees below normal. The relative humidity in the air is 8 to 98 percent.



A new western wind is blowing in North West India tonight. As a result, there is a possibility of rain and snowfall in Ladakh and Muzaffarabad of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. Chance of Snowfall till Thursday in Himachal Pradesh Uttarakhand. Rain is expected in the northwestern Indian state of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. In the next 24 hours, light winds may blow in Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh. If the westerly winds move eastwards, the chances of rains in the eastern Indian states of Central India will gradually increase.

