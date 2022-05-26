However, in the meantime it is good news for the residents of Purulia, Bankura and West Midnapore districts. The meteorological department has forecast thunderstorms in these three districts of South Bengal in the next 1-2 hours. The meteorological office said that these districts could experience showers with gusts of up to 30-40 kmph and lightning. However, partly cloudy skies in Kolkata today. As the day progresses, the discomfort caused by heat and humidity will increase. There is a possibility of light rain with thunder in Kolkata also.