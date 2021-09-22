September 22, 2021

West Bengal Weather Update: South Bengal with Kolkata to float in heavy rain from Sunday

3 hours ago admin


#Kolkata: Heavy rains were forecast in Kolkata and South Bengal including Kolkata from Sunday. This time a red alert was issued The meeting in Navanne on Wednesday directed to stockpile relief materials to deal with the disaster in South Bengal. This is due to the formation of a cyclonic storm fromed in the Bay of Bengal. Due to this, there will be heavy rain from Sunday to Tuesday On the one hand, till Monday, heavy rains lashed Kolkata and South Bengal Even after that, scattered light to moderate rains are falling in Kolkata and South Bengal from Wednesday Photo- IMD / Sattelite Image



