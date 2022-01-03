West Bengal Weather Update: The weather in Bengal changed from Wednesday, the process started after 24 hours! What’s going to happen?
Bone-chilling winter will not match? The whole month of December was very cold. However, the West Bengal Weather Update predicted that mercury could drop from the beginning of the new year. But there is also the frown of the western storm. By the end of the first week of January, strong winds could have a major impact on the weather, the weather office feared. And because of this, winter can disappear once again. It is going to happen in reality.