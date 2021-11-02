November 2, 2021

West Bengal Weather update: The winter weather is changing rapidly in the morning across Bengal …

The amazement of winter continued throughout Bengal. Amazement of winter in the morning all over Bengal. In the western districts, the winter mood is a bit more. The night temperature in Kolkata was 2 degrees below normal. The temperature in Sriniketan entered the room at 16 degrees. Vaifonta from Kalipujo will be cut in a pleasant environment by the Meteorological Department. Partly fog in the morning in different districts. Chance of light rain in Darjeeling Sikkim till Tuesday. Even in the mountains the temperature drops below 9.



