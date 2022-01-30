West Bengal Weather Update, Weather News – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Winter record in January. Today is the coldest day of January so far. This season the temperature dropped to 11.2 degrees Celsius on December 20 (West Bengal Weather Update). Mercury did not drop below 12 degrees in January. For the first time since 2013, the temperature in Kolkata dropped below 12 degrees. On January 30, 2013, the minimum temperature was 6 degrees Celsius (West Bengal Weather Update). Then on January 30, the minimum temperature dropped to 12.2 degrees Celsius in 2019. On 30th January 2022, the temperature in Kolkata dropped to 12 ° C and today it is 11.8 degree Celsius (West Bengal Weather Update).

Free north wind. The temperature dropped to more than six degrees in two days. The north wind blows. Freezing winter spell at the end of the week. There will be another 48 hours of glorious winter. The temperature will remain below normal till Tuesday. The Meteorological Department estimates that the temperature may rise from Wednesday. Climate change from Thursday. Rain forecast for Saraswati Pujo. The rain will continue till Sunday.

Clear skies in Kolkata for next few days. Mercury will be below normal for two more days. Frozen winter spell a few days. The minimum temperature in the morning is 11.8 degrees. Yesterday the maximum temperature was 22.2 degrees. The maximum amount of water vapor in the air is 93 percent. Clear skies in South Bengal for the next four to five days. Nighttime temperatures are below normal for the next 24 to 48 hours. Saturday-Sunday frozen winter. The mood will remain until Tuesday. The temperature will rise from Wednesday. Chance of rain from Friday.

Clear skies in North Bengal from today. The temperature will drop. The mercury will remain below normal for the next few days. The temperature will rise from Tuesday. Rain likely from Thursday in Kalimpong, Darjeeling, North Bengal. Rainfall is forecast in the upper districts including Darjeeling on Friday-Saturday. Rain is forecast in all districts of North Bengal on weekends. A new western storm has entered north-western India. On Wednesday, the second of February, another new western storm. Climate change in twin westerly storms in the first week of February. There is a vortex in the Gulf of Manor.

Temperatures will rise in northwestern Indian states in the next few days. Chance of rain from tomorrow Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, Nagaland in the northeastern Indian states. Pondicherry in Tamil Nadu, Kerala is likely to receive rain for the next two to three days. Blue Kashmir and Muzaffarabad rains are also likely to snow. Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh will get light winds.

Climate change from Thursday i.e. 2nd to 4th of February. Snowfall is likely in Jammu and Kashmir’s Himachal Pradesh on Friday. Punjab Haryana Chandigarh Delhi Light to moderate rains are forecast in Uttar Pradesh from Wednesday to Friday. Bihar Jharkhand North Bengal is likely to receive rain on Thursday and Friday. Cold wave in Madhya Pradesh and Orissa in next 24 hours. Cold weather forecast for next 24 hours in Bihar.

