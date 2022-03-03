West Bengal Weather Update, Weather News – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Light rain in Kalimpong, Darjeeling. The rest of the district will have dry weather and rising day temperature (West Bengal Weather Update). Clear skies in Kolkata for the time being. There is no chance of rain. There is no change in the night temperature. Temperatures could rise two to three degrees in the next four to five days. (West Bengal Weather Update)

The minimum temperature this morning was 20.2 degrees Celsius. Which is the normal temperature. The maximum temperature yesterday afternoon was 31.6 degrees Celsius. This is also the normal temperature of the day. Humidity in the air is 36 to 88 percent. There has been no rain in the last 24 hours in the city. (West Bengal Weather Update)

There is no possibility of rain in any district of South Bengal including Kolkata for 5 days at present. However, the prevailing wind will gradually increase. In the case of the district, there will still be a slight hint of winter in the morning and at night. As the day progresses, the temperature will also increase. Daytime temperatures could rise by another three degrees in the next few days. However, the night temperature will hover between 20 and 21 degrees for now.

Chance of rain in next two-three days in hilly areas of North Bengal. Scattered very light rain in Kalimpong district of Darjeeling adjoining Sikkim. Light rain is expected in Darjeeling and Kalimpong. In the rest of the district, however, there is no possibility of rain in dry weather. There is no possibility of rain in any district of North Bengal since Friday in the next few days. The temperature will rise gradually.

There is a clear depression in the middle of the South Bay. Whose direction is towards Sri Lanka. A westerly wind is blowing in northwestern India. Another new western storm will hit on Saturday 5th March.

Rains are also expected in the next 24 hours in Ladakh, Muzaffarabad, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The rest of the northwestern Indian state of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and parts of Rajasthan will receive thundershowers. Rainfall is expected in northwest India again on Sunday and Monday.

The effect of the apparent depression is expected in the next few days in the southern Indian states. There will be heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Karaikale. Chance of rain along Andhra Pradesh coast. Access to the West Central Bay of Bengal, including the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, has been banned.

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published: March 03, 2022, 16:23 IST

Tags: Bengal Weather, Kolkata Weather