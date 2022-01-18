West Bengal Weather Update, Weather News – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: For the last two days, there has been heavy fog in the morning across the state (West Bengal Weather Update). Clear skies later, no chance of rain for now. However, the Meteorological Department predicts that the temperature will gradually rise from Wednesday. Winter may disappear (West Bengal Weather Update). The weather will be big in Bengal on weekends, the sky will be partly cloudy. Rain is also expected in the state on Sunday (West Bengal Weather Update).

The western storm again. Northwest India is in the throes of a pair of western thunderstorms on Tuesday and Friday. Chance of Rain or Snow. When the western storm moves to the east, the effect is also in this state. The north wind will be stuck in the western storm. The strong wind will increase and water vapor will enter from the sea. It will start raining in the state due to hot east wind and cold westerly winds. The rains will be in Darjeeling Kalimpong in North Bengal and West Bengal in South Bengal.

Clear skies after light fog this morning in Kolkata. There is no chance of rain in the next few days. The winter mood will gradually subside. The night temperature will rise. The minimum temperature in Kolkata this morning was 12.9 degrees Celsius. 1 degree Celsius lower than normal. The maximum temperature yesterday afternoon was 22.5 degrees Celsius. Three degrees Celsius lower than normal. The relative humidity in the air is 52 to 94 percent. No rain in last 24 hours.

In the next 48 to 72 hours, there will be fog in the state. Dense fog prevails in Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia districts of West Burdwan in South Bengal. Meteorologists estimate that visibility could drop below two hundred meters. Clear skies with light to moderate fog in the morning in Kolkata and the rest of South Bengal.

Dense fog will cover North Bengal, Malda North and South Dinajpur. Visibility is likely to be below two hundred meters. Darjeeling Kalimpong Alipurduar Kochbihar Jalpaiguri district of moderate fog. How visibility can go down a lot somewhere. Climate change in North Bengal from Friday. Chance of light rain at Kalimpong, Darjeeling.

There is a cyclone in Kerala and adjoining South India. Today, on Tuesday, a new western storm is entering north-western India. One more western storm will hit this week. The western storm is likely to hit the north-western Indian states next Friday. Due to the cyclone in South India, it is likely to rain for the next three days in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and adjoining areas. Heavy rains are expected in the next 24 hours in some parts of Andhra Pradesh. It is likely to rain in northeastern Indian states by Thursday-Friday. There will be light rain in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura.

Climate change again in north-west India from Friday. The states of northwestern India adjacent to the Himalayas, Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to receive rains between Friday and Sunday. Temperatures are expected to rise by up to 4 degrees in northwestern Indian states in the next few days. The next two days will be thick fog in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Orissa. Chance of cold day in next two days i.e. next 48 hours in Punjab Haryana Chandigarh Delhi. Cold days are also forecast in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan