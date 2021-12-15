West Bengal Weather: Warning of cold wave issued! What the meteorological department is saying about the winter in Bengal …

Caution of cold spells on weekends. The cold snap is likely to hit several states in northwestern India, including the capital Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana and Punjab. In the next few days, the minimum temperature may drop to 6 degrees in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi. The minimum temperature in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Madhya Pradesh ranged from 6 degrees to 10 degrees.