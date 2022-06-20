Menu
Monday, June 20, 2022
West Bengal Weather: Weather will change in 24 hours, forecast of heavy rain! What is the air office saying?

Heavy rains are forecast across the country in the next few days. Scattered heavy rains are also expected in the Gangetic district of West Bengal in 24 hours. Heavy rains are expected in Bihar, Jharkhand, Orissa and Gangetic West Bengal on Friday 24 June. Chance of heavy rain in Kankan Goa and Mumbai.
Heavy rains still in North Bengal. Chance of heavy rain in Kochbihar and Alipurduar. Heavy rains are expected in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri districts. Heavy rain is also expected in the upper 5 districts of North Bengal tomorrow. Rain will decrease in North Bengal from Wednesday.



