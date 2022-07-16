West Bengal will go to Delhi to teach the rest of the state how to conserve mangroves in the state – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Sundarbans mangroves prevented huge damage from storms like Amphan in 2020, Yas in 2021. It was after this that the state government decided to expand the larger mangrove area further Accordingly the work begins About 15.54 million mangroves have been planted across the two 24 Parganas and East Midnapore during the last two years. Out of this, a large part of Sundarbans has been planted in South 24 Parganas with more than 12 crore mangroves State Forest Minister Jyotipriya Mallick said, “How we planted these 15 crore 54 lakh mangroves, Bengal will teach the rest of the country. Coastal states like Andhra, Orissa, Goa will be taught by Bengal Forest Department officials.” Representatives of the World Bank will also be here.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, sitting in Nabanna after Cyclone Yas, spoke about planting mangroves in the coastal districts of the state. The state environment and forest department took a proactive role in this regard. According to the Forest Department, a total of 15 crore mangroves have been planted in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and East Medinipur. This mangrove has been planted in the coastal Char area of ​​East Medinipur. The mangrove plantation was completed within a year. In the coastal areas, mangrove planting is done through self-help groups of different blocks. Environment department has taken the initiative not only to plant mangrove but also to increase awareness among the common people.

The state government is concerned about the cutting of mangrove trees in South 24 Parganas. Expressing concern about this, the environmentalists said, ‘The villagers have to take responsibility to protect the mangroves. Plantation of mangroves is very important so that the coastal districts are protected from cyclones. After several cyclones like Amphan, Yas, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stressed on mangrove afforestation to cope with natural calamities in the coastal districts. He said about planting 15 crore mangroves. The Environment Department managed to complete the mangrove planting within a year of the Chief Minister’s announcement.

Abir Ghosal

Published by:Uddalak B First published: July 16, 2022, 10:29 IST

Tags: Mangrove Forest