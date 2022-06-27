West Benngal Weather Update: Extreme heat discomfort

Heavy rains started again in North Bengal from today. Heavy rain is expected in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Kochbihar and Jalpaiguri. The rains will further increase in the districts of North Bengal from Tuesday. Photo- Representative
