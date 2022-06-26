What a tragedy! Twelve-year-old Nitish dies after being electrocuted, crying Haridebpur – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: A 12-year-old boy died after getting electrocuted near 41 villages in Haridebpur. Name, Nitish Yadav. Police of Haridebpur police station reached the spot. The teenager was taken to the hospital but could not be saved. Nitish’s mother is still in hospital.

He went out to study tuition. Prasad was supposed to be given at the teacher’s house. But that did not happen. The road was flooded. The boy fell as soon as he touched the lamppost. He was rushed to Vidyasagar Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Councilor Ratna Sur said the boy had died.

According to police sources, the boy fell into the water for a long time. No one made him afraid. Municipal lighting department and CSC went to the spot. It is learned that there is no electricity connection in the water. In an old post of BSNL, electricity was being used for other purposes. It is suspected that he may have been electrocuted from there.

The lighthouse of the municipality was still not connected to the lights. Water is accumulating in several parts of Behala for the work of KEIIP. That’s how the water has accumulated here after the rain. The pump is being taken to drain the water.

Published by:Teesta Barman First published: June 26, 2022, 21:45 IST

