What are the potential tourist areas in the district? Nabanna wanted to know from the districts Which tourism center can be developed in west bengal asks Nabanna – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In order to formulate a new tourism policy for the state, the tourism department directed the district magistrates to send a quick report to make a list of areas with potential for tourism in the district. The list must include detailed information about the district’s fairs and festivals. If there is any heritage building in the district, it should be mentioned in the report. It has been reported that 7

State Tourism Secretary Soumitra Mohan has informed the district magistrates in a letter that the report should be mailed by June 30. Report must be given in a specific format. It should also mention what the tourist service centers are in the districts and who is associated with them. The tourism department wants to know where the tourist centers are located in the districts. Apart from this, new tourists are going to many areas. For example, in the name of cultural tourism, the village of Godbhanga fakirs in Nadia, the village of Baul fakirs in Burdwan or the village of playwrights Tepantar, Patua Para Nayagram in West Midnapore, the village of Chhou artists in Purulia are attracting more and more tourists. The number of tourists visiting Murshidabad, Malda, Burdwan and Birbhum has also increased. Besides, there is a possibility of developing tourism in several districts of North and South Bengal around Vaishnava shrines and various temples.

It has already decided to provide financial assistance of around Rs 1.5 lakh to encourage local people to set up homestays in each tourist center. Besides, the state has to be number one in home stay in the middle of three months, that is the target set by the chief secretary. Of these, only 500 are in Kalimpong. Homestays are developed in the districts of North Bengal, but not in South Bengal. There are only 7 in North 24 Parganas. There is an opportunity to increase the number of such homestays in the Sundarbans-centric North and South 24 Parganas. Local people are directly associated with it Homestay can play an effective role in maintaining the balance of culture and environment of the Sundarbans. So the state government wants to put in this context in detail in the proposed tourism policy. So recently, Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi has also discussed the matter with the district magistrates.

Somraj Banerjee

Published by:Pooja Basu First published: June 17, 2022, 20:41 IST

