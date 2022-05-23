#Kolkata: Arjun left the grassroots in 2019. His resignation as MLA. Madan Mitra stood as a candidate in Bhatpara in the by-election of that constituency. And the conflict started from that propaganda. Madan became vocal in his opposition to Amdanga Arjun from Dunlop. Arjun Singh threw a counter challenge. Madan Mitra was defeated in the by-election of Bhatpara. And after that the political battle between the two continues. On this day, all the anger and pride in the Titagarh party office has been washed away. Madan Mitra has invited Arjun Singh.

On this day Madan Mitra said, I will take Arjun home and feed him. Arjun had no fight with me. My fight was actually against Modi’s BJP. Arjuna’s arrival means that it has already become 14 out of 48. The people of Barrackpore, Dumdum will no longer go to BJP or CPM Arjun has no personal fight with me He is fair, I am fair too I didn’t understand that because he was in another team I hope the team will follow the one they asked to take.

Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee relied on Madan Mitra, a ‘tested’ soldier in Arjun Garh Bhatpara. Madan Mitra was the Trinamool candidate in the Bhatpara Assembly by-election. After the Centre’s MLA Arjun Singh left the Trinamool Congress and joined the BJP, the by-election in Bhatpara became virtually inevitable. That is why the ruling party of the state announced the name of Madan Mitra as its candidate while Trinamool was still in power. Madan Mitra has always been known as a loyal soldier of Mamata in Bengal politics. Madan has always been one of the few soldiers in the party on whom the team leader relies immensely. From strengthening the party organization to organizing and leading meetings and processions, this member of Mitra Bari in Bhabanipur has been unique. In recognition of all this, Madan took over the responsibility of the Ministry of Sports and Transport in 2011.

From the leader of the General Taxi Union to the Minister of State, the rise of Madan Mitra in Bengal politics is literally eye-catching. However, the rhythm fell in 2014. Madan Mitra, the then MLA of Kamarhati, was arrested by the CBI on December 12 of that year in the Saradha scandal. Later, the ‘influential’ Madan Mitra resigned from the state cabinet. Despite this, Madan never said anything against the party or the party leader. On the contrary, Madan has always matched himself in the field of politics like a loyal soldier of the leader. In the aftermath of the imprisonment, a section of the state’s political establishment felt that Madan was cornered in the grassroots. However, when Madan got the responsibility, he managed it. In such a context, Mamata’s announcement to field Madan as a Trinamool candidate in Bhatpara was considered by the politicians as meaningful. Today, however, Madan Mitra does not want to remember all the old words or three years of bitterness.

Abir Ghosal

Published by:Uddalak B First published: May 23, 2022, 20:58 IST

Tags: Madan Mitra