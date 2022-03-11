What is the big announcement in the state budget today, at a glance budget 2022-23 – News18 Bangla
Kolkata: Friday The state budget is presented in the assembly. Big announcements have been made in the budget by the state government. The state government has decided to extend the exemption on stamp duty on flats and houses. The tax exemption has been extended till September 30. Besides, the Chief Minister (WB Budget 2022) has announced a 10 percent discount on the circle rate.
Budget 2022-23 at a glance
State’s own taxable income
The state’s own tax revenue in 2010-11 was Rs 21,129 crore
In 2022-23, it increased to an estimated Rs 69,348 crore.
Increase 3.8 times
Debt percentage
The loan-to-GDP ratio was 40.75 per cent in 2010-11, declining to an estimated 34.23 per cent in 2022-23.
Percentage of revenue deficit
The percentage of revenue deficit in 2010-11 was 3.75 percent
In 2022-23, it has decreased to 1.65 percent
The rate of fiscal deficit
In 2010-11, the fiscal deficit percentage was 4.24 percent
In 2022-23, it has decreased to 3.84 percent
Total budget allocation
The total budget allocation for 2010-11 was Tk 84,803 crore
In the budget of 2022-23, it has increased to Tk 3,21,030 crore
Growth – 3.6 times
Allocated to the development sector of the state
In 2010-11, the state spent Rs 16,693 crore on development
1,28,305 crore has been allocated in the budget for 2022-23
Growth – 7.6 times
Allocated to the capital sector
Expenditure on capital sector was Rs. 2,226 crore in 2010-11
33,144 crore has been allocated in the budget for 2022-23
Increase – 15 times
In the case of social services
In 2010-11, an expenditure of Rs 8,846 crore was incurred in this regard
63,441 crore has been allocated in the budget for 2022-23
Increase – 10.6 times
In the field of agriculture and agricultural support services
In 2010-11, the expenditure was Rs 3,029 crore
34,130 crore has been allocated in the budget for 2022-23
Growth – 11.3 times
In the case of infrastructure development
In 2010-11, the expenditure was Rs 1,659 crore
10,422 crore has been allocated in the budget for 2022-23
Increase – 8 times
Allocation of important projects in the financial year 2022-23
1- Lakhs of Rs 10.8 crore
2- Farmer Friend 4,993.64 crore
3- Joybangla Pension
Distribution of Women’s Differential Pension through Social Welfare Department for Women and Child Development – Tk. 3,085.28 Crore
Old age pension 2,083.21 through Panchayat and Rural Development Department
4- Health partner 2,500,000 crore
5- Yubashree 160.00 crore rupees
৬- Kanyashree 1,756.64 crore
6- Rupashree 750.00 crore
শিক্ষা- Education 115.00 crore
9- Water dream 2,221,000 crore
10- Oikyasri 958.00 crore
