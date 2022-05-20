Kamalika Sengupta

#NewDelhi: The state politics of Bengal has become heated again with the teacher recruitment case. Former state education minister Partha Chatterjee has also been named. Perth Chatterjee was summoned by the CBI last Wednesday for questioning. State Minister for Education Paresh Adhikary has also confronted the CBI.

This episode started with the complaint of Babita Sarkar

Babita Sarkar passed the SSC job test and was at the 20th place in the waiting list. Accordingly, he hoped that this time his job could be. However, it was suddenly noticed that her name has come down from 20th to 21st in the waiting list and Ankita Adhikary, daughter of State Minister for Education Paresh Adhikari has been given that place.

In an interview with News18, Babita said that she only wants to get her job on her own merits and she will fight for it till the end. Babita said, ‘Right now justice is being done but I am not well. I just want the job I deserve. For the last five years I have had to run from Pillar to Post to get a job of my own. But I have seen with my own eyes how easily someone has got that job by exerting influence. ‘

When asked about the recruitment process, Babita said, “My name was at number 20 in the waiting list. Suddenly I saw that Ankita Adhikari was given a job instead of me.” But he did not take part in the brotherhood. Even so, the drawing score (61) was much lower than mine (৭৭). Such incidents have happened with many more.

Published by:Uddalak B First published: May 20, 2022, 17:28 IST

