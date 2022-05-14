What is the condition of Boubazar tunnel? How is work going? – News18 Bangla

August 31, 2019 Residents of BB Ganguly Street, Boubazar Street, Durga Pituri Lane, Sankara Para Lane in Boubazar were displaced. Talpi-Talpa rolled up and fled towards the hotel Huge cracks in one house after another for metro rail work, the house collapsed. Day and night of that nightmare is coming back

The real secret of Baubazar is hidden in a cell near Durga Pituri Lane. And all eyes are now on the ground of the cell 33 meters below the ground Going down more than one staircase, it was seen that huge work was going on in the whole part. On one side of the cell is the finished part of the tunnel boring machine. The face of the tunnel made by Chandi. On the other hand, there is a part of the tunnel made by tunnel boring machine Urbi. And the distance between these two parts is 6 of 36 meters A concrete box 8 is to be built in this 36 meter section Which is called Joint Box 7 Before the box was made, a concrete slab or base slab was being made in the ground. According to the design, digging was required to make the base slab or to cast it. Because three level concrete base slabs were being made. And that’s when the disaster happened. Water is constantly rising from the ground.

Read more: Which of the 4 is the most intelligent? The answer will tell you how you are!

News18Bangla, however, reached the tunnel and saw that the outflow of water had practically stopped. Water was continuously coming out from about 11 sources. That mouth has been closed by constant grouting. But the combination of cement and chemicals is practically elevated in front of the tunnel facing the Esplanade. This piled up portion will be removed in the future. After that the work of metro tunnel in Baubazar can be started.

NC Carmali, Planning Project Director, Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation Limited, said, “The construction of this nine-meter section of concrete base slab was supposed to be completed in the next seven days. It was supposed to end in three months. “

However, every 24 hour shift is being closely monitored. CCTV cameras have been installed all around There is a little bit of water towards Chandi tunnel. However, it is not harmful in any way The guard wall has been made in nine meter section. So that sand, cement or other materials that come with water in any way do not come out For the time being, the part of the cell where grouting is going on has become difficult. When I go to work on this part the next day, it breaks down completely. See to it that no more water comes under the ground. Future work will be started by conducting geotechnical examination.

Read more: Do you know the real secret behind this blade design? You will be shocked to hear the reason behind it!

Residents question, ‘We have come down to the streets for fear of death But where to go in the hope of whom? Those who have left home before, they have not been able to return yet “Residents have been evacuated,” said NC Carmali, project director at the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation, which is in charge of the East West Metro. 7 will be taken to the hotel as a precautionary measure There are 14 families All that is to be done on our behalf is being done The situation is under control. ” He further claimed, ‘The crack had just started to catch ৷ There is nothing too scary The families are being evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: May 14, 2022, 08:14 IST

Tags: Bowbazar, Bowbazar Tragedy