What is the future of the referendum? Chief Secretary pushes the ball in the court of the commission – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: A number of strict West Bengal Covid 19 Restrictions have been in place since yesterday to curb the spread of coronary heart disease. In this situation, the future of the pre-election has started to be questioned once again This is because the State Election Commission has already issued voting notices for four West Bengal Municipal Elections. With the submission of nominations, the campaign of the candidates has also started

State Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi was asked about the future of the pre-poll The chief secretary, however, avoided answering the question and pushed the ball in the court of the commission He said that the decision on the election will be taken by the Election Commission

Voting is scheduled for January 22 in Asansol, Siliguri, Bidhannagar and Chandannagar Puranigam. The results are to be announced on January 25 But all the restrictions imposed by the state government on this day have raised questions about the future of the pre-poll.

The State Election Commission, however, was concerned about the rate of infection in the last few days The officials of the Election Commission were looking at the steps taken by the state government The commission is scheduled to hold a pre-scheduled meeting with the state government on January 4 to hold a referendum Apart from the chief secretary, home secretary and election commissioner, the state health secretary has also been called for the meeting. Probably the future of the pre-vote is going to be fixed at that meeting

Candidates have already started submitting nominations for voting in four Purnigams Violent propaganda is also going on But as the number of coronaviruses in the state continues to rise, state Election Commission officials are concerned about how the voting process will be conducted in compliance with health regulations. According to the commission, however, the commission will not go for cancellation or postponement of the vote after the notification is issued. In this case too, the commission will take steps following the advice of the state