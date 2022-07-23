What is the position of the party after the arrest of Parthar, Abhishek in an emergency meeting to decide the strategy – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: What will be the Trinamool party position and statement after the arrest of Partha Chattopadhyay? Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee sat in a meeting with the top leaders of the party to determine that. Apart from Abhishek, Firhad Hakim, Arup Biswas and Kunal Ghosh are also present in the meeting The meeting is being held at Abhishek’s office on Camac Street
This morning, ED arrested Partha Chatterjee in the SSC recruitment corruption case Since Parth’s arrest, Trinamool has not given any statement or response from the party side
A press conference has been called at Trinamool Bhavan this evening Firhad Hakim, Arup Biswas and Kunal Ghosh are supposed to be present in that press conference It is expected that in the meeting with Abhishek, the Trinamool’s party position and strategy will be decided on Partha Chatterjee. After that the decision will be announced in front of the media
ED produced Partha Chattopadhyay in Bankshal court today The court ordered the state minister and Trinamool secretary general to be sent to ED custody for two days.
