What is the pre-vote in the state after Pujo? What Mamata Banerjee said in Navanne – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Out of 132 municipalities (Kolkata Municipal Corporation Election) in the state, the term of 112 including Kolkata has expired long ago. But the future of the pre-poll (Kolkata Municipal Corporation Election) is stuck in the coronavirus era. Somewhere in the expired municipality, work is going on with the city administrator and somewhere with the city commissioner. A case was also filed in the Supreme Court demanding holding of Kolkata Municipality polls. Opposition parties in the state have repeatedly demanded that the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Election be held. In this situation, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Mamata Banerjee on Kolkata Municipal Corporation Election) gave an important hint about the pre-vote.

On Saturday, the Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee on Kolkata Municipal Corporation Election) said, “Once this election is over, we will have to vote again.” In other words, there are indications that the by-elections of the 4 assembly constituencies which are left after Pujo at the end of October may be held on the eve of the polls, according to the Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee on Kolkata Municipal Corporation Election). His remarks indicate that the state will start preparations for the referendum from November. At the same time, Mamata Banerjee again fired at the DVC and the central government over the flood situation in six districts of the state. He brought up the theory of ‘Man Made Flood’ (Mamata Banerjee on Kolkata Municipal Corporation Election).

The apex court also asked the state election commission in September last year when it was possible to hold a referendum. The state then went to the polls in eight phases. Four months have passed since the formation of the new government. But the government did not say anything about the pre-vote. Opposition groups called for a boycott of the assembly. The Left and the Congress, on the way to Siliguri, also demanded a speedy referendum on Friday. In such a situation, the political circles think that the hint of holding the next vote, i.e. pre-vote, of the Chief Minister in Navanne is very significant.

Read more: Left and Congress on the way demanding speedy referendum, mass signature campaign left, vote preparation in Congress camp!

The state was scheduled to go to the polls a year before the assembly polls. But at that time the election got stuck in the corona. Then came the assembly vote. In this situation, there is great uncertainty about when the municipal vote will be held in the state. By-elections have been held in three centers including Bhabanipur. The by-elections for the remaining four seats in the state will be held on October 30. The Election Commission has already published the schedule. But the state election commission has not yet finalized the date for the state municipal polls. According to Mamata, the rest of the by-elections in Pujo Mittal could be held in Mittal. It will take another month to prepare for the vote. It is understood that the pre-poll may be held in the middle or end of November.

Read more: Mamta came to visit the flooded area and targeted DVC! CM says ‘anger is on the rise’