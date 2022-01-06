What precautionary measures will be taken in the Ganges? The state told the court – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Corona’s power is increasing by leaps and bounds in the state! Accompanied by Omicron! Will Gangasagar Mela be held in this situation (Gangasagar Mela 2022)? Or will the fair be closed for this year? The state informed the Calcutta High Court on Thursday with an affidavit.

Physician Abhinandan Mandal had filed a public interest litigation in the Calcutta High Court seeking closure of Gangasagar Mela 2022 this year. The case was heard on Wednesday by a division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Kesang Doma Bhutia.

Read more: Corona Dera Rajya Swasthya Bhavan too! 6 more including two top officials of the affected office

Plaintiff’s lawyer Sreejib Chakraborty told the court that 18-20 lakh people visit Gangasagar Mela every year. Last year, 6 lakh pilgrims came to Corona. He added that the state government had recently issued guidelines that no more than 50 people could congregate at any religious function. In that case how the fair is being allowed. What should be done in such a situation? In the context of that case, the judge’s question, is it possible to close the fair? What does the state want? On Thursday, the Advocate General presented the state’s attitude to the court on behalf of the state.

Read more: Agnimitra Paul attacked for the third time! BJP leader’s advice to go to the quarantine?

In an affidavit filed in the Calcutta High Court on Thursday, the state’s Advocate General said more than 1,000 beds were ready to provide adequate medical services at the Gangasagar fair. There are also adequate quarantine centers and safe homes. There are enough doctors, nurses. He further said that there is a green zone in the fair premises, besides e-philosophy and e-bath this time the state will give more emphasis. Covid rules will be followed properly, vaccination certificate of the recipients is compulsory, screening is available, if anyone has symptoms of covid will be sent to isolation. He added that so far 30,000 pilgrims have come to the fair premises and the state estimates that 5 lakh pilgrims will come this year.

The public interest litigation lawyer’s question to the court against the affidavit submitted by the Advocate General on behalf of the state was: There can be no religion before life. Survivors come first! ” He complained, ” The state is doubling down on Kovid. Due to Kovid, the film festival will be closed and there will be so many gatherings of Gangasagar fair? ” He demanded to the court, ” Let the High Court close the fair! ”