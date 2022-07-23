what ramkrishna fame actor sourav saha said about the arrest of his co-actor arpita mukherjee – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Since Friday night only one name has been making rounds in the city of Kolkata…Arpita Mukherjee. Arpita, a professional model-actress, showed Calcutta ‘mountain of money’! 20 crore rupees was recovered from the bed and cupboard of Arpita Mukhopadhyay’s residence in Diamond City South, Haridebpur near Taliganj on Friday evening. ED also recovered 20 iPhones, found huge gold and foreign currency.

On Saturday afternoon, the sum of that money was 21 crores! The help of bank staff is taken to count the money. A money counting machine was also brought. Arpita Mukherjee’s flat after the recovery of money, RBI sent a truck to take it! The truck is full of rows of trunks! Crores of rupees are being loaded in that trunk. The eyewitnesses could not believe their eyes, it was like a movie…

Arpita Mukherjee has been associated with the film industry for a long time. A long time ago, he acted in the serial ‘Bamakshyapa’ on ‘ETV’. Arpita’s co-star in that serial was Sourav Saha, who was seen in the role of Bama. Co-worker 21 crore ‘owner’, what will you say? When Sourav was contacted, he said, “I acted in ‘Bamakshyapa’ with Arpita a long time ago. After that we worked together once or twice, but never had that kind of interaction or friendship with her.” The kind of actress she is, it is not possible to earn 20 crores from acting! I can swear it! There are people like him who are looking for opportunities at every level of society. A lot of hate-shame-disappointment from my side for them!

Now Saurabh is seen in the role of ‘Ramakrishna’ in the popular series! He also said, “I am an actor, so is Arpita!” To be known for good acting, that is the main goal of an actor’s life! But, see what Arpita is known for! As an actor, I feel ashamed today! Somewhere finger pointed at our industry! Of course, such people are at different levels of society! ”

A few days ago, Sourav was seen on stage on 21 July. He said, “I love and respect Mamata Banerjee very much. But personally I am not a member of any political party. Chief Minister is revered in my life. Long ago! At various times, in various problems, he has stood by my side. My growing straw! Risha is a student of Ramakrishna Mission. I grew up in a political family. Father was involved in active left-wing politics. He was forced to leave the party in 97. In 2000, there was an attempt to kill the father. At that time, Mamata Banerjee himself rushed to Kharda, there was a huge meeting! How to forget them? I am lucky to have the Chief Minister’s love.”

