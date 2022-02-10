What will be the future of Mukul Roy, everything will be clear on Friday – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Legislative authorities may decide on Mukul Roy’s MLA post on Friday. According to assembly sources, the decision will be announced this week. Mukul Roy will be dismissed as MLA? The state assembly authorities will clarify its position this week on whether Mukul Roy will be the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee. At the same time, the report of the Legislative Assembly may be submitted to the Supreme Court tomorrow. Usually, someone from the Opposition is appointed as the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee in the State Legislative Assembly.

Long time politician Mukul Roy won the assembly from Krishnanagar North. Although he won on a BJP ticket. Later, Mukul Roy was seen at the Trinamool Bhaban on the side of the bypass. It was there that Mukul Roy was received in his northern attire. After this, the BJP camp said, where is Mukul Roy? Opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari has demanded the dismissal of Mukul Roy’s MLA post. Shuvendu submitted an 8-page petition on behalf of Adhikari to the Legislative Assembly. In his view, there have been more than one hearing in the assembly. The decision in that case can be announced by the assembly authorities tomorrow

Mukul Roy went to Trinamool Bhaban on June 11 His son Shuvrangshu Roy was with him. However, the party flag was not handed over to them that day. After that, the Leader of the Opposition filed a petition in the Assembly demanding dismissal of Mukul Roy’s MLA post. He also appealed to the Calcutta High Court. The matter then goes to the Supreme Court. The apex court hoped that the appeal against Mukul Roy would be disposed of in the second week of this month. At multiple hearings, Mukul Roy’s lawyers have stated that he has not changed sides. He is still in the BJP. He went to Trinamool Bhaban as a guest. He did not even have a grassroots flag in his hand. All eyes are now on the decision of the Legislative Assembly in this situation.

Abir Ghosal

Published by:Uddalak B First published: February 10, 2022, 10:20 IST

Tags: Mukul roy