When and How proposal to Nabanna | Twenty-two secondary-higher secondary-joint examination? Offline or online? Draft proposal renewed – News18 Bangla

Besides, in 2021, secondary-higher secondary students were charged a fee, but the question papers were printed, the car was delivered, the answer sheets were distributed, the teachers were honored for looking at the books, the examiners’ allowance, etc. were not spent. Fees have also been taken for secondary and higher secondary next year. The incidence of corona is also decreasing. After scrutinizing all aspects, the board and the parliament have agreed to take the test in pen. Now waiting for the final decision. Symbolic image.