October 28, 2021

When and How proposal to Nabanna | Twenty-two secondary-higher secondary-joint examination? Offline or online? Draft proposal renewed – News18 Bangla

4 hours ago admin


Besides, in 2021, secondary-higher secondary students were charged a fee, but the question papers were printed, the car was delivered, the answer sheets were distributed, the teachers were honored for looking at the books, the examiners’ allowance, etc. were not spent. Fees have also been taken for secondary and higher secondary next year. The incidence of corona is also decreasing. After scrutinizing all aspects, the board and the parliament have agreed to take the test in pen. Now waiting for the final decision. Symbolic image.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Protest for Petrol Diesel Price Hike: The protest did not take place in the whole country.

1 hour ago admin

Dilip Ghosh on Mamata Banerjees Goa Visit: ‘TMC leaders are going to force others to have tea at their homes’, why such a complaint Dilip Ghosh?

3 hours ago admin

Hilsa in Kolkata from Bangladesh | Padma hilsa is entering the state today! Kalipujo-vaiphontaya leaves are the queen of water

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Protest for Petrol Diesel Price Hike: The protest did not take place in the whole country.

1 hour ago admin

Dilip Ghosh on Mamata Banerjees Goa Visit: ‘TMC leaders are going to force others to have tea at their homes’, why such a complaint Dilip Ghosh?

3 hours ago admin

Hilsa in Kolkata from Bangladesh | Padma hilsa is entering the state today! Kalipujo-vaiphontaya leaves are the queen of water

3 hours ago admin

When and How proposal to Nabanna | Twenty-two secondary-higher secondary-joint examination? Offline or online? Draft proposal renewed – News18 Bangla

4 hours ago admin

Abhishek Banerjee to reach Tripura | Abhishek is set to set foot in Tripura, before this ‘special’ video is coming

5 hours ago admin