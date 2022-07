Heavy to very heavy rain warning for Gujarat, adjoining areas including Mumbai in Central Maharashtra and Ghat areas in the next three to four days (Rain Alert Bengal). Extreme levels of rainfall are expected in Uttarakhand in the next 48 hours. Heavy rains are likely in Saurashtra, Kutch, Marathwada, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh.