When it rains in South Bengal! Hot, cloudy sky or relief rain, weather office gave a big update – News18 Bangla

Heavy rain in North Bengal today and tomorrow. Warning of heavy to very heavy rain in North Bengal in next 24 hours. Warning of heavy rains in the next 24 hours in Jalpaiguri, Kochbihar and Alipurduar districts. There will be heavy rains in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Dinajpur districts. The rest of North Bengal is also likely to receive light to moderate rains. (Information – Biswajit Saha)

Heavy rains are expected in the upper five districts of North Bengal on Thursday. Heavy rains are expected in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Kochbihar and Jalpaiguri.

There is no possibility of heavy rain in South Bengal at present. Chance of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. Meteorologists believe that there is no possibility of heavy rain in any district of South Bengal at present. There will be more water vapor in the air and partly cloudy skies and this will increase the discomfort caused by humidity, if not rain.

There is no possibility of heavy rain in South Bengal at present. Chance of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. Meteorologists believe that there is no possibility of heavy rain in any district of South Bengal at present. There will be more water vapor in the air and partly cloudy skies and this will increase the discomfort caused by humidity, if not rain.

Sanjeev Bandyopadhyay, eastern director of the Meteorological Department, said heavy rains were prevailing in North Bengal at present. There is no possibility of heavy rain in South Bengal in two or three days. Although the sky in Kolkata is partly cloudy, there is no possibility of heavy rain in that way. There may be light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. There is no possibility of continuous rain in South Bengal.

Monsoon winds have crossed Uttar Pradesh and entered Himachal Pradesh. The seasonal axis extends to Dharamsala via Ratpaulam, Shivpuri Rewa, Mirzapur, Ayodhya, Haridwar and Unnao. In the next 24 hours, it will cover the whole of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and some other parts of Himachal Pradesh. In the next two to three days, ie between July 1, the monsoon will enter the country’s capital Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.

Published by:Uddalak B First published: June 29, 2022, 18:54 IST

Tags: Weather Update