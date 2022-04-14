When the police are teachers! This Kolkata traffic sergeant is busy teaching a child on the sidewalk while working – News18 Bangla

Kolkata Traffic Sergeant Teaches Footpath Boy: Wearing Kolkata police uniform, thick boots. Vehicle bikes are standing next to it. But the traffic sergeant is teaching a child on the sidewalk. Recently, the Kolkata Police posted a picture of such a ‘fancy class’ on their Facebook page. According to the Kolkata Police, Sergeant Prakash Ghosh of the South-East Traffic Guard of the Kolkata Police is on duty at Baliganj ITI every day. I used to look at a child of eight years while working. Almost every day, Prakash used to see the child playing in the streets and sidewalks around the area. The third class student can know the conversation by himself.

The baby’s mother works at a roadside food store. Life is on the sidewalk. The mother is sending her son to a government school with great difficulty in the hope of a better future. Mother has high hopes for her son. But even after teaching the study with so much effort, the boy’s mind was not sitting on the reading recently! He knew the traffic sergeant Prakash as he worked near the food shop. One day the mother of the child expressed her concern to him in words.

The Kolkata police said on their Facebook page that after hearing everything, Prakash promised to cooperate as much as possible. However, the mother of the child may not have guessed that he would give so much importance to the issue. Every day when there is a duty in that yard to publish, make the child sit down to teach according to the rules. One day, while managing the traffic, he showed the child’s education even after completing his duty. Not just taking time out to teach, giving homework and looking at it, correcting spelling mistakes, correcting pronunciation, even correcting handwriting, everything is revealed.

The Kolkata police said in the post that it was very difficult for Prakash to sit and read as he was wearing a uniform and gaiters. So the teacher-police used to teach while standing with the help of a thin branch of a tree.

Khude Paruar is again focused on his studies. As a result, the mother also has immense confidence in the expression of ‘teacher’. On the one hand, controlling the city’s traffic in accordance with the rules, on the other hand, strengthening the basic education of a child, the two duties are being carried out in parallel.

Published by:Madhurima Dutta First published: April 14, 2022, 09:47 IST

