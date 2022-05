Birbhum, East Burdwan and Nadia districts will receive light to moderate rain with thunderstorms with gusts of 30 to 40 kmph on Sunday. The rest of the district is also likely to receive light rain with thunderstorms. It will rain in North Bengal. However, the amount of rain will be reduced a lot. The upper districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Kochbihar and Jalpaiguri will receive light to moderate rains. Meteorologists predict more rain over the weekend.