Where exactly is Babul’s place in the grassroots, the question arises as there is no name in the star list

By-elections will be held on October 30 in 4 centers of the state. The Trinamool recently submitted a list of star campaigners to the commission in this by-election. Inevitably, Mamata Banerjee’s name is at the beginning of this list. Perth Chatterjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Subrata Bokshi, Firhad Hakim and Kunal Ghosh will be the preachers. Mimi Chakraborty and Saini Ghosh are the surprises. But there is no name of Babul Supriya.